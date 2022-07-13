India Overtakes Pakistan in Latest ODI Rankings

Indian cricket team has moved up to the third spot after overtaking Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI rankings following their 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI.

Before the first ODI, India were at the fourth spot with 105 rating points with Pakistan at the third spot with 106 rating points. India’s victory handed them three rating points as they moved ahead of Pakistan by two points.

The Men in Blue started off the match in style as they got rid of England’s top order with a sublime opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pacer blew away England’s batting unit as he picked up 6 wickets in the match as England were bowled out for 110.

Indian openers took the attack to the English bowlers and chased down the target with utmost ease. Rohit Sharma struck a fine half-century as India won the match by 10 wickets with more than 30 overs to spare.

Despite suffering a heavy defeat, England stay at the second spot with 122 rating points while New Zealand continue to rule the rankings with 127 rating points.

Here are the latest ODI rankings: