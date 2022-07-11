Updated World Test Championship Points Table After Sri Lanka’s Win Over Australia

Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the second Test of the two-match series to post 12 points on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-2023 points table.

Sri Lanka beat Australia by an innings and 39 runs. With the victory, Sri Lanka have also tied the two-match Test series. Australia had won the first Test by 10 wickets.

Despite the defeat, Australia sit at the top of the WTC points table. South Africa occupy second place. Pakistan are ranked third while India are fourth on the WTC points table.

West Indies are ranked fifth, Sri Lanka sit at sixth, England are seventh, New Zealand are eighth, and Bangladesh are ninth.

Here is the latest WTC points table.