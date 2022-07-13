Nothing Phone 1 Launched with Transparent Back and Smart LED Lights

After endless teasers and leaks, the hype train for Nothing Phone 1 has finally ended with an official launch. The company’s first smartphone is now official in the global market in black and white color options complete with a transparent design and iconic LED lights.

It is unclear if the phone will come to Pakitan.

Design and Display

The transparent phone is made out of recycled aluminum and it weighs only about 193 grams. The display is a 6.55-inch OLED panel with 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It has Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1200 nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The fingerprint sensor sits underneath the display.

The LED light setup on the back is called “Glyph Interface” and its placed around the functional areas of the phone to display relevant information. For instance, the light behind the USB C port shows charging progress, the camera light turns on while taking photos, and the lights are also in-sync with the built-in ringtones.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC with 8 to 12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. There is no microSD card slot for storage expansion.

For software, Android 12 is covered with Nothing OS 1, which is not heavily modified and does not include any bloatware. Nothing has promised 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches, which is ahead of several Android rivals.

Cameras

The 50MP primary camera is based on a Sony IMX766 1/1.56″ sensor with OIS and it comes alongside a 50MP Samsung JN1 1/2.76″ ultrawide shooter. It is capable of 1080p 60 FPS clips and 4K 30 FPS videos.

The selfie camera inside the cornered punch-hole cutout is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 4,500 mAh and it has support for 33W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. There is no charging brick in the retail box but Nothing is selling one separately for €35.

Nothing Phone 1 has a starting price of €469 in Europe.

Nothing Phone 1 Specifications