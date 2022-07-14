Here’s Sri Lanka’s Squad for Pakistan Tests

Sri Lanka have announced a strong 18-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan. As expected, the squad includes plenty of spin bowling options with the likes of Jeffrey Vandersay, Ramesh Mendis, Mahees Theekshana, and Prabath Jayasuriya in the team.

The squad will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne with experienced players Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, and Niroshan Dickwella forming a solid spine of their Test side.

Recently, Sri Lanka trounced Australia by an innings and 39 runs in the second Test match as they drew the series 1-1. Debutant Prabath Jayasuriya was impressive as he picked up 12 wickets in the match to shellshock Australia. The win resulted in a lot of movement in the World Test Championship as Sri Lanka jumped up from sixth to third while Australia moved from the first spot to second.

The upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is crucial for both sides as they look to finish within the coveted top two spots in the championship and book their place in the final of the tournament, set to be played at Lord’s in 2023.

The first Test of the series is set to be played between 16-20 July at Galle while the second Test will be played at Colombo between 24-28 July.

Here is Sri Lanka’s Test squad: