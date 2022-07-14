Honda Civic and Accord can be Easily Stolen Due to Critical Flaw

Car hacking has become a sport among nefarious parties, worrying industry analysts and experts. A recent study by a security research firm called Star-V has revealed that millions of Honda cars are vulnerable to hacking and thus being stolen due to a faulty keyfob.

The research firm discovered a loophole that can enable anyone to unlock a vehicle, open doors, or even start the engine via a portable radio due to a keyfob fault. The cars prone to this fault include 2012-22 Honda Accord, Civic, C-RV, and X-RV.

ALSO READ 2022 Honda Vezel Debuts in Malaysia [Photos]

The issue exists in the rolling-codes mechanism of the keyfob. The researchers learned that the mechanism has a pattern of accepting similar codes each time someone presses the keyfob.

The research team stated:

The Rolling-PWN (codes) bug is a serious vulnerability. We found it in a vulnerable version of the rolling codes mechanism, which is implemented in huge amounts of Honda vehicles.

The researchers added that the flaw is so subtle that the common folk wouldn’t be able to detect it. However, it is critical enough to place millions of Honda owners at risk of vehicle theft. They claimed to have filed a report, notifying Honda of the issue, but the company is yet to acknowledge it.

Honda’s Response

Honda’s spokesperson told Vice that this report is baseless and non-viable. He said that the rolling-codes mechanism would never allow for a loophole in the cars’ security system. He added: