Govt Forms Three Subcommittees to Enhance Digital Economy

Three subcommittees have been established in coordination with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) for the growth, challenges, and ways forward in enhancement of Pakistan’s digital economy.

The decision was made during a preliminary meeting of the Prime Minister’s Advisory Council on IT and Digital Economy at MoITT, chaired by the Minister for IT & Telecom, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque.

The attendees discussed matters related to the IT & Telecom industry to boost digital economic activities in the country. The Advisory Council also discussed stockholders’ proposals for the enhancement of the digital economy by identifying key areas of growth, challenges, and ways forward to overcome these challenges.

Industry representatives, the Managing Director of the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the CEO of Jazz briefed the council on the obstacles to the industry and the plan to boost the local digital economy.

Minister Amin-Ul-Haque decided to constitute three sub-committees for IT Exports, Personal Data Protection, and Telecom Sector Growth and tasked them with finalizing their recommendations in a week’s time. The recommendations will then be presented to the premier, who is also the Chairman of the Advisory Council.

The 18-member Advisory Council for IT and Digital Economy was established by PM Sharif on 5 June, comprising eminent personalities from the telecom industry. It aims to strengthen the digital economy by addressing the issues and concerns of the IT industry.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, Miftah Ismail; the Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shiza Fatima; Senator Afnan Ullah Khan; Secretary IT, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna; Additional Secretary MOITT, Aisha Humera; former Secretary IT, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui; Chairman [email protected], Badar Khushnood; and other members of the council representing the IT & Telecom industry.