Prime Minister Announces Rs. 1 Million for Families of Flood Victims

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that the families of individuals who recently died because of the torrential rains and floods will be paid Rs. 1 million in compensation.

He chaired a meeting on the flood situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and clarified that the compensation will be paid after a joint survey by officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial disaster management authorities.

The Acting Chairman of the NDMA will go to Quetta and assist the government of Balochistan in the relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. He explained that the federal and provincial governments should make coordinated efforts to deal with the situation.

The PM warned that “there is no room for complacency,” and added that the NDMA will increase its efforts in the flood-affected areas of the two provinces.

He also stated that he will visit Balochistan soon to assess the damage and to comfort the affectees.

“The nation is deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives as a result of the torrential rains and floods and we are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he remarked.