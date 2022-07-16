Facebook will Let You Make Multiple Profiles on a Single Account Soon

Facebook only lets you create a single profile on your account, but that could change soon with a future update. The social media giant is testing a new feature that will let you create multiple profiles on the same account.

The idea behind this new feature is to let people have different profiles based on the groups they wish to interact with. For instance, this will let you create separate profiles for work, family, friends, and other needs, making sure you can quickly access the relevant groups based on your profile without any distractions.

Facebook says that the new feature is meant to “help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships”. The social network is currently testing it with insiders and the feature lets you make up to 5 profiles on a single account, which should be plenty for most people.

You can have different usernames and profile info on each profile, but Facebook says that your main profile should have your real name to avoid any issues. To avoid any mishaps, Facebook has said that all profiles on an account will be subject to the same company policies so there is no misuse.

However, your secondary profiles will not have the same privileges as your main profile. For instance, you can only create and merge pages on your main profile. Some other features may be limited to the main profile as well, but the details are unclear.

As mentioned earlier, Facebook is only testing the feature with a handful of users, so it is not available for everyone at the moment. It is unclear when the feature will come out of the testing phase, but once it does, it should become available to a lot more people.