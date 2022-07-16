Hyundai IONIQ 6 Will Have More Power and Better Range Than IONIQ 5

Hyundai IONIQ 6 has left automotive experts, enthusiasts, and casual onlookers spellbound. Its smooth and unconventional, yet elegant design has caught the fancy of people around the world. In a recent development, the company has revealed some interesting details regarding IONIQ 6.
Powertrain
The electric vehicle (EV) will feature a 77.4 kWh battery and will have either a single-motor rear-wheel drive or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration.
The dual-motor AWD version will make 318 horsepower (hp) and 605 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque, allowing for a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.1 seconds. In its most long-range configuration, the Ioniq 6 will be able to travel a distance of up to 610 kilometers on a single charge.
Ioniq 6 sits on the manufacturer’s E-GMP architecture, which also underpins the IONIQ 5. This architecture supports both 400 V and 800 V charging. Hyundai claims that the EV will have a fast charging capability which will allow it to reach from 10 to 80 percent charge in 18 minutes.
Features
The EV also has Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature which allows the car to power up or charge other electric appliances. On the inside, IONIQ 6 has modern features such as an all-digital smart cockpit, infotainment, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Internet connectivity, real-time travel radius mapping, Bose’s eight-speaker sound system, and a panoramic sunroof, among several other features.
It also has the latest version of Hyundai SmartSense, which includes Highway Driving Assist 2, Smart Cruise Control, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Junction Crossing, Lane-Changing Oncoming, Lane-Changing Side, Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, High Beam Assist, driver attention warning system, etc.
Hyundai is likely to debut IONIQ 6 in Q1 2023 with a price slotted between Tesla Model 3 and Model S.