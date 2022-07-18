Allied Bank, Euronet Pakistan, and Giift Management Asia PTE Join Hands to Bring World-Class Loyalty Solutions for End-User

Allied Bank, Euronet Pakistan, and Giift Management Asia PTE have entered into a strategic partnership to introduce first of its kind Enterprise Loyalty Solution in Pakistan whereby Allied Bank’s customers will be able to earn and redeem reward points both in domestic and international markets.

The solution will have a marketplace offering a variety of products for reward points redemption.

ABL customers will be able to redeem their reward points on 900+ international airlines, 500,000+ hotels, and 1,000+ airport lounges along with an opportunity to redeem points against gift cards/vouchers accepted at 1,500+ global brands such as Starbucks, Amazon, Netflix, iTunes, etc.

The signing ceremony was held at Allied Bank’s Head Office, Lahore, and was attended by senior management of the collaborating parties.

Speaking at the occasion, Sohail Aziz, Chief Digital Banking Group, Allied Bank, said, “ABL, being one of the leading banks which has heavily invested in shifting customer behavior to “Digital First”, is introducing yet another solution to reinforce its digital banking footprint.”

“ABL has already shifted above 70% of banking transactions to digital and the loyalty program will help incentivize ABL customers to boost digital adoption further. This agreement shows ABL’s commitment to providing world-class solutions to its customers which match their unique lifestyle and are tailored to meet their local banking needs,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Kashif Gaya, Chief Executive Officer of Euronet Pakistan, said, “We are happy to onboard Allied Bank as our first client in Pakistan onto this market-leading enterprise-wide loyalty solution.”

“Our goal is to offer diversified digital-first value propositions to our clients and we believe that this end-to-end loyalty and rewards eco-system, along with international and domestic redemptions, will enable ABL to further expand its digital adoption and customer engagement across all its products, services and channels,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Farah Sabbar, Managing Director GCC of Giift, said; “In the context of Giift global expansion, we are proud to develop our presence in Pakistan, one of the important loyalty marketplaces in Asia.”

“This strategic partnership facilitated by Euronet will add tremendous value to the Allied Bank’s ‘Digital First’ initiative; thanks to our comprehensive end-to-end loyalty technology alongside setting industry benchmarks in Pakistan”, she added.