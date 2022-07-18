Pakistan Wins Big at Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Pakistani bodybuilders have bagged three medals in the ongoing 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championships in the Maldives. The Pakistani contingent has bagged a gold, a silver, and a bronze medal in various categories in the competition.

Shehzad Qureshi bagged a gold medal in the masterclass 80kg+ category as he beat Uzbek and Indian bodybuilders in the competition. Pakistan’s Fazal Elahi finished at the sixth spot in this particular category

In the model physique category, Pakistan’s Arslan Baig bagged a bronze medal as Maldives’ Azneen Rashid bagged the gold medal in the category. Pakistan’s Muddasir Khan finished at the fifth spot in the model physique category.

Moreover, bodybuilder Umar Shehzad bagged a silver medal in the junior 70kg+ category while India’s Suresh Bala Kumar won gold. Furthermore, Mohammad Azeem finished at the sixth spot in the masterclass 70kg+ category.

The 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championships will conclude on 21st July with several categories set to be contested over the next few days. Pakistani bodybuilders will be hoping to continue their solid showing in the competition and win more medals for the country.