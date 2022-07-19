Grand Mosque Distributes 12 Million Liters of Zamzam to Hajj Pilgrims

The Grand Mosque distributed 12 million liters of Zamzam water to pilgrims during Hajj this year, as per officially released figures.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques stated in a tweet that the Zamzam water was dispensed within 15 days.

The manager of the Zamzam water department at the mosque, Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, explained that the total water handed out comprised 990,000 liters in three million 330ml bottles and 11 million liters in more than 25,000 40-liter containers.

The containers that were given away throughout the Grand Mosque and its courtyard were re-filled five times a day.

Al-Zahrani revealed that 1,150 workers had helped to distribute the bottles in addition to 80 smart carts and water-dispensing robots around the mosque that ensured that the pilgrims were hydrated.

He added that all the carts and the carrier bags were routinely washed and sterilized in accordance with health standards and the same sanitation measures were followed for the water pumps that were supervised by 150 workers.

The other safety measures included the employees of the Zamzam water laboratory testing more than 70 samples a day to ensure that the water that was pumped to the Grand Mosque was drinkable.

The volume of the Zamzam water that was given away during Hajj this year was close to the amount that was provided during Ramadan, which adds up to 24 million liters distributed this year alone.

Al-Zahrani also mentioned that there will be increased use of technology for the management and distribution of Zamzam water in accordance with the 2024 plan for the presidency led by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais and Saudi Vision 2030.