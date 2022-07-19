Imam-ul-Haq’s Wicket Sparks New Controversy in World of Cricket [Video]

Imam-ul-Haq’s controversial stumping in the second innings of the first Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has stirred up a debate among cricket lovers.

Many fans on social media argued that he should not have been given out as the ball had already been dead while others argued that the Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was clever to cause the stumping and Imam should have stayed alert.

The incident occurred during the 29th over of the game as Sri Lankan wicket-keeper, Niroshan Dickwella, with the ball in his hands, waited for a few seconds and uprooted the stumps as soon as Imam shifted his weight to the front foot due to which his back foot lifted off the ground momentarily.

Watch the videos below:

Commentator HD Ackerman points out that Imam-ul-Haq didn't over balance but shifted his weight to mark his guard (possibly believing the ball was dead). He compares the incident to the run out rule where the batsman can't be run out if the bat bounces after reaching the crease. https://t.co/NjthKhfumM pic.twitter.com/fK33hsFGhC — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) July 19, 2022

While Imam’s loss of concentration did result in the loss of his wicket, the question arises whether the stumping was within the rules and regulations of the International Cricket Council.

According to ICC’s rule 20.1.1.1, the ball should be declared dead when it has finally settled in the hands of the wicket-keeper or the bowler. According to this rule, Imam should not have been given out as Dickwella takes total control of the ball in his right hand and then shuffles it onto his left hand before stumping him out after a few seconds.

But there is a contradiction within the rule book as well, according to which, Imam’s stumping was well within the rules. ICC’s rule 20.1.2 states that “the ball shall be considered be declared dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batsmen at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

What do you think? Should Imam have been given out? Write your answers in the comment section!