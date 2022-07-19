Large-Scale Manufacturing Grows 11.7% in 11MFY22

The Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) output has registered a growth of 11.7 percent during July-May 2021-22 as compared to the same period of 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

According to the Provisional Quantum Index Numbers of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (QIM), the LSMI output for May 2022 decreased by 1.3 percent on a month-on-month basis when compared with April 2022 and increased by 21.4 percent year on year (YoY) when compared to May 2021, with the base year, 2015-16.

QIM estimated for July-May, 2021-22 is 126.9 and for May 2022 is 130.7. The production in July-May 2021-22 as compared to July-May 2020-21 has increased in food, beverages & tobacco, wearing apparel, textile, chemicals, automobiles, iron & steel products, leather products, and paper & paperboard while it decreased in rubber products and other transport equipment.

The LSM data released by the PBS with the base year 2015-16 showed that the main contributors towards the overall growth of 11.7 percent are sugar (1.8), cigarettes (0.3), garments (3.8), woolen blankets (0.7), liquids/syrups (1.7), chemical products (0.7), billets/ingots (0.5), cement (-0.3), glass sheet (0.4), jeeps & cars (1.3) and furniture (1.2).

Textile, the top contributing sector to the overall big industry output, increased by 4.1 percent, food 9.8 percent, tobacco 12.9 percent, wearing apparel 49.7 percent, chemicals 9 percent, automobiles 52.7 percent, iron and steel products 16.5 percent, leather products 0.6 percent, wood products 125 percent, paper and board 8.9 percent, cock and petroleum products 1.7 percent, chemical products 9 percent, fertilizers 2.8 percent, machinery and equipment 12.8 percent, furniture 233.1 percent and other manufacturing (football) 43 percent during July-May 2021-22 compared to the same period of 2020-21.

The sectors showing decline during July-May 2021-22 compared to July-May 2020-21 included rubber products 17.3 percent and other transport equipment 11 percent.