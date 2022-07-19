Nothing Phone 1 is Already Plagued With Problems

Nothing Phone 1 is not only set out to rival iPhones but is copying their problems as well. Users around the globe are already reporting screen tinting and selfie camera issues with Nothing’s first smartphone.

The green tint issue is common on phones with AMOLED screens and Nothing Phone 1 is no exception. Several customers have reported that their recently purchased phone is showing a green tint across the display.

Here is what it looks like.

Some buyers sent their units back due to this issue, but the replacement phone had the same issue.

Some other users have issues around the selfie camera punch-hole. This problem is very similar to some Pixel 6 phones, which had a tiny black spot around the camera, but in this case, the spot is a lot smaller.

The company has acknowledged the issue on its social media accounts, but there is still no official guidance on what to do if your phone runs into problems. For now, it is best to hold off buying the Nothing Phone 1 until the issue is resolved.

The phone is still in very limited availability across the globe and is most likely not coming to Pakistan.