Abdullah Shafique – The Wonder Boy Who Can be Pakistan’s Next Babar Azam

Although it’s too early to say big words, I’m going to say it anyway; Abdullah Shafique is Pakistan’s next Babar Azam. The wonder boy from Sialkot is only into his 6th Test for Pakistan, but his maturity and sense of responsibility have turned heads in the cricketing community across the world.

Fans and former cricketers from around the world had to tune in to watch the ‘classiest pair’ – Babar and Abdullah – bat together at Galle, one of the toughest grounds for the batters, especially in the last innings.

Pakistan doesn’t need a Kohli, Pakistan needs an Abdullah Shafique.

Abdullah Shafique is only 22, but he sure as hell doesn’t play like one. His calmness at the crease is unheard of, especially considering he comes from Pakistan. It feels like a dream sometimes, watching Babar and Abdullah bat together. It brings back memories of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan piling on runs together for fun and embarrassing opposition bowlers.

The batter has now crossed 150 runs in the 4th innings at Galle. For context, only three batters have scored a century in the 4th innings at this venue and one of them is current Sri Lankan captain, Dimuth Karunaratane.

Abdullah Shafique has already joined an elite company, overtaking Javed Miandad’s record for most Test runs by a Pakistani in the first six Tests. Overall, he’s fourth on the list, with Sunil Gavaskar (912), Don Bradman (862), and George Headley (730) above him. It is pertinent to mention here that Abdullah Shafique’s 711 have come in 11 innings compared to 12 of the legends above him on the list.

Coming back to why Shafique is or can be the next Babar is the ease with which he thwarts top-class bowlers. Although he’s only impressed in the sub-continent, it’s no small feat to stand tall against one of the best bowling attacks in the form of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon. Abdullah amassed 397 runs at 79.40 in home Tests against Australia earlier this year, and he has followed it up with a 150+ score in the 4th innings of 1st Test against Sri Lanka.

In the series against Australia, Abdullah smashed a century in the first Test, a brilliant 96 in the second Test while chasing a 4th innings target of 506, and an 81 in the last match. In the 2nd match, Babar got all the headlines for his record-breaking 196, and Abdullah’s contribution got lost in the process.

I’m saying the boy can do wonders, and the stats back the statement.

He burst onto the scene with 545 runs at 68.12 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade II in 2019-20 and got a Test call-up only after 3 First-Class matches, which says a lot about his sheer talent. He’s the only Pakistani to score a century on First-Class and T20 debuts. He also scored half-centuries in both innings on his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2021.

Pakistan is on the verge of a record-breaking chase at Galle, with the previous highest being 268 by home side Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019. A star is in the making for Pakistan and fans better get used to such records when Pakistan have Abdullah, Babar, and Mohammad Rizwan in the lineup.

Abdullah is yet to play outside the sub-continent, but he possesses all the ingredients he needs to succeed in all parts of the world and fans are hoping that he doesn’t get lost in stardom like those before him including Ahmed Shehzad, and Umar Akmal after their comparisons with Kohli. Pakistan doesn’t need a Kohli, Pakistan needs an Abdullah Shafique.