Muzaffarad Tigers Announce Former Pakistan Captain as New Head Coach

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) franchise, Muzaffarabad Tigers, have announced former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, as their new head coach ahead of the second edition of the tournament.

ALSO READ Retentions and Draft Pick Order Unveiled for KPL’s Season 2

Muzaffarabad Tigers announced Misbah’s appointment on various social media platforms.

The real tiger 🐅 joins us as our Head Coach. We welcome Pakistan’s most successful test captain and former head coach @captainmisbahpk. All the best King 👑 #TigersOfKPL | #ShaneKashmir | #RoarLikeATiger pic.twitter.com/vFvMZAdkit — Muzaffarabad Tigers (@TigersOfKPL) July 19, 2022

This will be Misbah’s first stint as coach in KPL, having previously coached Pakistan national team and Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In addition to Misbah’s appointment, Muzaffarabad Tigers also announced a blockbuster trade ahead of the new edition. The franchise carried out a trade with Bagh Stallions which saw Iftikhar Ahmed move to Muzaffarabad in place of explosive middle-order batter, Sohaib Maqsood. The trade was in the platinum category, which means that both sides have exhausted their picks in the Platinum 2 category.

Furthermore, Muzaffarabad Tigers also announced their four retention picks ahead of the new season. They retained former Pakistan captain, Mohammad Hafeez, as their icon player and named him as the captain of the franchise for the second edition as well. Apart from Hafeez, Anwar Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf, and Arshad Iqbal were the other retained. players.

The draft for the second edition of the tournament is set to take place on 21 July as all the seven franchises look to build up their squads for the tournament. The tournament itself is likely to be played between 10-25 August at the scenic Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.