Govt Announces Two-Day Holiday for Educational Institutions

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced two holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the region.

According to details, the educational institutions will be closed for two days due to the upcoming long march organized by Public Action Committee to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on May 11 (Saturday).

The federal cabinet has greenlit the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Kashmir to ensure the security of Chinese nationals and powerhouses. According to sources, the FC will initially be deployed for three months to uphold law and order in the region.

ALSO READ Punjab to Restart Laptop Scheme After Seven Years

The FC will be tasked with ensuring comprehensive security for Chinese nationals and power stations, including the Neelum-Jhelum, Mangla, and Gul Pur facilities. The sources stated that six platoons of the FC will be stationed in Azad Kashmir.