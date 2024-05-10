Govt Announces Two-Day Holiday for Educational Institutions

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 10, 2024 | 1:24 pm
Education

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has announced two holidays for schools, colleges, and other educational institutions across the region.

According to details, the educational institutions will be closed for two days due to the upcoming long march organized by Public Action Committee to Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad on May 11 (Saturday).

