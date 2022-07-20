NEPRA Reserves its Decision on Govt’s Request to Enhance Base Tariff by Rs 7.91 per Unit

The National Electric and Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has reserved its decision on the government’s request to increase the electricity base tariff by Rs. 7.91 per kWh.

The increase in base tariff is a key condition set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the revival of the program, which will be completed in three months.

During the public hearing presided by Chairman NEPRA, Engineer Mr. Tauseef H. Farooqui, it was revealed that the increase in the base tariff would be made in three phases. In the first phase, the tariff will be increased by Rs. 3.5 per unit on average for July 2022. In the second phase, the tariff will be further increased by Rs. 3.5 per unit on average for August and September, whereas in the third phase, the base tariff will increase by only Rs. 0.91 per unit on average for October 2022.

This hike will not apply to the lifeline and protected Category customers.

NEPRA said that the authority would issue its detailed decision after further scrutiny of the data.

Earlier, the sources had revealed that the increase in base tariff was a key condition for the revival of the IMF program. It was said that IMF wants Pakistan to implement the decision of base tariff as well as other decisions regarding the increase in the prices of petroleum products.