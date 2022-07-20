Pakistan Jumps to Third on World Test Championship Points Table After Big Chase

Pakistan have jumped up to the third spot on the World Test Championship points table after a historic run-chase against Sri Lanka in the first Test match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have slipped down to the sixth spot after suffering their fifth defeat in the competition.

The Men in Green created history as they registered the highest successful fourth-innings run-chase at Galle Cricket Stadium. Abdullah Shafique was the star of the show as he stood tall throughout the fourth innings to defy a strong Sri Lankan bowling attack.

The opener registered his highest score in Test cricket as he stayed undefeated on 160 runs as Pakistan chased down a target of 342 on the final day. Abdullah was ably supported by Babar Azam, who scored yet another half-century, while Rizwan’s gritty innings of 40 runs and Mohammad Nawaz’s equally impressive 19 runs led Pakistan to victory.

Elsewhere on the points table, South Africa remain at the top of the standings while Australia are well positioned at the second spot. India and West Indies follow Pakistan at the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Here is the updated World Test Championship points table: (20 July 2022)