Pakistani Passport Continues to Rank Among Worst in the World

Pakistani passport has been once again ranked as the fourth worst in the world by the Henley Passport Index. The index is based on the number of destinations holders of all passports in the world can access without a prior visa.

According to the Henley Passport Index for Q3 2022, the Pakistani passport ranks 109th as its holders enjoy visa-free access to 32 countries. In Q2, Pakistani passport holders enjoyed visa-free access to 31 countries.

As has been the case for the past several quarters, the Green Passport is only ranked above Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan in Q3 as well. Pakistani passport ranks below Yemen, Somalia, Palestine, Nepal, Libya, Kosovo, Bangladesh, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, DR Congo, and Iran in this quarter.

On the other end of the list, Japan has emerged as the best passport in Q3 as its passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 193 countries. In the previous quarter, Japanese passport holders enjoyed visa-free access to 192 countries.

Singapore and South Korea jointly follow Japan as their passport holders can access 192 countries without a prior visa. South Korean passport holders enjoyed visa-free access to 190 countries in Q2.

Here are the top 10 passports in the world:

Rank Country/Countries Visa-Free Access (Countries) 1 Japan 193 2 Singapore, South Korea 192 3 Germany, Spain 190 4 Finland, Italy, Luxembourg 189 5 Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden 188 6 Ireland, Portugal, France, UK 187 7 Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, US 186 8 Czech Republic, Australia, Canada Greece, Malta 185 9 Hungary 183 10 Lithuania, Slovakia, Poland 182

Here are the 10 worst passports in the world: