KP Public Service Commission Ordered to Hire New Teachers on Urgent Basis

Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has ordered KP Public Service Commission (KPPSC) to speed up the recruitment process of new teachers.

CM KP issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by secretaries and other senior officials of various departments.

ALSO READ Kia Resumes Bookings of All Cars Except Top-Sellers

During the meeting, the CM directed KPPSC to resolve the shortage of teachers in public sector schools and colleges at the earliest. He also suggested initially hiring the teachers on an interim basis and regularizing them later.

Besides, the CM also ordered the Secretary of the Education Ministry to ensure newly constructed colleges in the province are opened for students as soon as possible.

ALSO READ Google’s Earthquake Alert System Arrives in Pakistan

Last month, the KP government decided to regularize thousands of school and college teachers as well as thousands of ex-FATA project employees and hundreds of doctors.

A total of 58,000 school and college teachers, 4,070 employees of the ex-FATA project, and 720 ad-hoc doctors have been regularized. Overall, the provincial government has regularized around 63,000 employees.