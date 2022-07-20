Qualcomm Confirms Launch Date for Its Next Flagship Android Chip

Qualcomm has just announced new chipsets for wearable gadgets called the Snapdragon W5 and W5+. Alongside the new chips, the American chipmaker has also confirmed the date for its next Snapdragon Summit, which sets the scene for its flagship smartphone chip announcements.

Snapdragon Summit always takes place in Hawaii and it’s no different this year. However, the usual December date has moved back to November 15 and the event will last until November 17.

As mentioned earlier, Qualcomm always unveils its next-generation flagship chip for Android phones at the Snapdragon Summit, so we are expecting to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at this event. There will also be other chip announcements at the venue, likely for laptops and other mobile devices.

Qualcomm has not mentioned why the launch date has moved, but it likely has to do with the Chinese smartphone market, which gets a boost in sales during the Chinese New Year. A lot of Chinese brands aim to get their smartphones out before the festival and the earlier launch date would benefit Qualcomm greatly.

As for the chip itself, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be based on TSMC’s 4nm process and it will likely have the same CPU cluster configuration as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (1 + 3 +4).