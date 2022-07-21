Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan cricket team will be without their star fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi after he has been advised rest by the medical team. The lanky pacer suffered a knee injury during the 1st Test match at Galle.

Shaheen reported discomfort in his knee on the third day of the match and he underwent an MRI scan later. Although PCB didn’t make the result of the medical report public at that time, the management has now decided that it will be too big a risk to continue with him in the second Test considering Pakistan’s busy schedule this year.

The match is scheduled to begin on Sunday 24 August in Galle. The development comes as a huge blow for Pakistan considering he’s the leader of the team’s pace attack and he is normally brilliant with the ball at all stages of the game no matter the conditions.

Afridi took 4/58 in the first innings to help Pakistan restrict the Sri Lankan batters to a meager total of 222. His absence will be felt in the playing XI, however, Babar Azam will have to go with Hasan Ali as the go-to pacer.

Considering the pitch that was on offer in the first Test, Pakistan may well bring in Fawad Alam in place of Salman Ali Agha and field specialist spinner Nauman Ali in place of Shaheen Afridi. It remains to be seen whether Naseem Shah gets another go in the second Test.

Afridi’s absence also opens the door for all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, who might come in his place if Babar Azam plans to field three pacers once again.