Suzuki to Unveil All-New Alto Next Month

Maruti Suzuki will launch the all-new 800cc Alto in India next month. The neighboring country’s best-selling hatchback will get a thorough refresh, a report says.

The Alto will likely have 2 engine options — a naturally-aspirated K10C 1000cc 3-cylinder petrol engine that makes 66 horsepower (hp) and 89 Newton-meters (Nm) and a naturally aspirated 800cc petrol engine that makes 57 hp and 69 Nm of torque. Both engines will send power to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual or an automatic (AGS or CVT) gearbox.

In terms of looks, where the Pakistani version of Suzuki is boxy, the Indian version has a relatively round silhouette. Its features will include a Smartplay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, power windows, LED DRLs, wheel caps, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and a few other basic amenities.

Like Pak Suzuki, Maruti Suzuki has also kept the Alto nameplate alive for several decades. The report claims that the company foresees a significant rise in sales after the launch of the new model.