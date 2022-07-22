Volkswagen and Skoda’s Plans for New Cars in Pakistan Unveiled

Last year, a development surfaced that Premier Motors partnered with Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG) to locally assemble Volkswagen (VW) and Skoda vehicles in Pakistan.

The company also broke ground at Hub, Balochistan, to set up its local vehicle assembling facility. As per the latest news update, Premier Motors looks to capitalize on the growing crossover SUV demand in Pakistan.

The initial plan was for the company to launch the Transporter van and the Amarok pickup truck in Pakistan. However, General Manager of Engineering Development Board (EDB), Asim Ayaz, claimed in a recent Pakwheels.com podcast that the company plans to launch compact and subcompact SUVs of VW and Skoda in Pakistan.

What About Amarok?

Ayaz claimed that “VW contacted us and told us that Amarok Truck and Transporter Van have been discontinued internationally, hence, they want to replace them with two new cars.”

It bears mentioning that VW debuted the 2023 Amarok pickup truck in the international market a few days ago. The new Amarok is based on the latest Ford Ranger pickup truck and shares many of its components such as an infotainment unit, control stack switches, dash design, and layout, among a few other elements.

It still has its own powertrain options, including a turbocharged V6 engine. However, Premier Motors seemingly has different plans for the Pakistani market, none of which, cater to the economy car segment.