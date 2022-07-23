Late Coming Students Stopped From Entering Exam Center in Lahore

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore, on Friday, denied entry to dozens of students who arrived late for the ongoing intermediate examinations in the provincial capital.

According to details, BISE Lahore’s staff deployed at the Lawrence Road exam center barred the students from appearing in the exam because they reached half hour after the paper started due to unfavorable conditions owing to the ongoing monsoon season.

The students initially requested the staff to allow them to sit in the paper as failing the paper would waste their entire academic year. However, they resorted to protest when they were denied entry despite several requests.

As a result, BISE Lahore’s staff informed the concerned Police Station and one of its team reached the spot immediately. The officers not only dispersed the protesting students but also arrested several of them.

On the other hand, BISE Lahore’s officials have defended the decision of its staff deployed at the Lawrence Road exam center, stating that staff members are not obliged to accommodate late comers.

They added that students have clearly been directed to ensure their presence in exam centers at least one hour before the start of the paper to avoid such inconvenience.