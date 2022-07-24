CDA to Acquire 20 More Blue Line and Green Line Buses for Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to acquire 20 additional Blue Line and Green Line buses within a week to facilitate residents of Bharakahu and Koral.

Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed visited various routes and bus stops of Islamabad’s bus services.

The chairman and officers of CDA boarded the Orange Line from N5 station to G-13 station. During the visit, the chairman appreciated the work of the horticulture department. At the occasion, special directions were issued to the concerned formations to ensure the facilitation of specially-abled passengers at bus stops.

Moreover, the chairman also inspected the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) station of the Blue Line and Green Line. It was informed that currently, 16 Blue Line and Green Line buses (eight each) with 5,800 passengers and 6,000 passengers are providing services on Bharakahu and Koral routes respectively.

Due to the high passenger load on Green Line and Blue Line, the chairman issued instructions to acquire 20 additional buses within one week on a government-to-government basis.

The chairman instructed the metro team that this is a public service for residents of the city and must be attended to as a calling and with dedication and lapse will be allowed in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Green and Blue line metro bus services on July 7.

The Green Line starts from Baharakahu and goes up to PIMS while the Blue Line project starts from the Koral interchange and ends at PIMS.