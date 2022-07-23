CDA Employees Are Using Fake Signatures to Allot Plots

Yet another case of fake allotment of plots has come to light in the Capital Development Authority (CDA). This time the CDA’s Security Directorate has unearthed the illegal allotment of seven plots in Islamabad’s D-13 sector.

According to details, a couple of months ago, a senior female officer of the CDA had found that two plots in D-13 have been allotted under her signatures. She immediately brought the matter into the notice of CDA’s Security Directorate.

The Security Directorate informed Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed, about the matter. Chairman CDA ordered the Security Directorate to investigate the matter and present the findings of the investigation at the earliest.

During the investigation, Security Directorate found that at least seven plots have been allotted under the fake signatures of several senior officials of the CDA.

The Security Directorate also found that files of these seven plots are missing from the record of the Land Directorate. The Security Directorate has also recommended Chairman CDA to cancel the allotment of the plots at the earliest.

In a separate development, earlier this week, CDA’s Planning Wing had sealed the offices of all phases of Ghouri Town, an illegal and unauthorized housing scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

CDA deems Ghouri Town as an illegal housing scheme because it has been developed in serious violations of a number of laws including CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, and ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.