Rashid Latif Heaps Praise on Azhar Ali For Leaving Pakistan Team Himself

Pakistan’s middle-order batter, Azhar Ali, eventually lost his spot in the playing eleven as a result of his recent poor performance, and despite being an integral part of the Test setup, he accepted his poor form and gave another batter a chance to succeed.

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has heaped praise on middle-order batter for his nature, and added that many senior players reacted negatively after he loss his place in the national setup, but he remained calm, which is a positive sign.

The right-hander has played a total of 13 innings since January 2021 and has scored 858 runs at an average of 42, including two centuries. He failed to make an impression during the opening Test match against Sri Lanka and lost his place to Fawad Alam.

Latif stated on his YouTube channel that Azhar delivered a very satisfying performance when two legendary batters called it quits. It was a trying time for the national team, but Azhar and Asad Shafiq were more than capable of filling the void.

Latif continued by saying that many players hold their boots in the air in anticipation of being selected for the national team, and some players enjoy the selection committee’s trust, which is unfair, but it is a system, so they must learn to live with it.

The former captain went on to say that Azhar had seen many ups and downs during his decade-long international career but never said anything negative about the system. He saw everything, from changing batting numbers to captaincy, but remained silent.