ZONG 4G Launches the Most Economical Roaming Bundle for UK

In continuation with the ambition of providing seamless connectivity to Pakistanis traveling, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading digital and telecommunication network has launched an international roaming bundle for the United Kingdom.

Offering the customers convenience of borderless connection, Zong 4G is offering an unmatched hybrid bundle at competitive rates. Zong 4G’s prepaid customers can subscribe to the bundle to avail of 1GB of internet, 60 call minutes, and 60 SMS, just in PKR 2232+tax, by dialing *4255# or going to the Zong website.

Commenting on the launch, a spokesperson of Zong 4G said, “Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we are cognizant of their evolving needs. With the UK as one of the most preferred travel and business destination for Pakistanis, this bundle has been designed whole keeping the customer needs in mind.”

He added, “Through this bundle, we want to offer them the convenience to remain connected while they travel. We are ensuring that our valued customers have a seamless digital lifestyle and experience, despite borders.”

Being the digital leader of the country, Zong 4G offers the widest coverage to connect millions both nationally and internationally. The company’s motto ‘let’s get digital’ resonates well in the’ which gives people to connect with loved ones anywhere in the world

The company has previously launched amazing affordable bundles for consumers living in Turkey, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. And, continues to provide its consumers with the most cost-effective bundle offering data and voice connectivity.