Abid Hussain Bhayo Appointed Privatization Commission Chairman

The government on Tuesday appointed Abid Hussain Bhayo as the Privatization Commission (PC) Chairman, as per a notification issued by the Establishment Division.

“The Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo, as Chairman, Privatization Commission, in terms of Section (7) (1) of Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 as amended vide Privatization Commission (Amendment) Act, 2021, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification said.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Abid Hussain Bhayo belongs to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and was elected as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Constituency NA-198 in 2018.

The post was vacant after Saleem Ahmad resigned earlier in the month. He remained the chairman of the commission for five months.