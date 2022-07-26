Govt Employees Allocated 2% Quota in Islamabad’s Housing Scheme

The Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) has allocated a two percent quota from plots of each category for employees of nine constitutional bodies in Green Enclave-I, Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme in Islamabad.

According to details, for the employees of constitutional bodies, eight plots in Category I, twelve in Category II, fifteen in Category III, seventeen in Category IV, and fifteen in Category V have been reserved, a ministry official informed the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He further detailed that the revised layout of the Sky Garden Scheme is being approved, and added that, twenty-two plots of several categories were reserved under a two percent quota for the previously mentioned employees.

Furthermore, the waiting list of members (that have paid the down payment and their cases are expected to mature for allotment) will be finalized after verification of service details from their departments, along with their appointment in the Basic Pay Scale (BPS) as on the date of membership.

Details about the Lifestyle Residency in G-13

Responding to a question, the official detailed that the Lifestyle Residency in the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), G-13, is likely to be completed by December this year, adding that its completion is dependent upon the availability of funds.

Moreover, the official stated that it was launched in July 2016, and its construction formally commenced in September 2017. The original financial plan of completing the project by recovering 93 percent of the tentative costs from the members was non-viable and was hence discarded.

The Board of Directors then made a decision to divide the remaining 17 percent into four installments.

