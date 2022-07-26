Hundreds Die Across Pakistan Due to Heavy Rains During Monsoon

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jul 26, 2022 | 1:16 pm

Monsoon rainfall this year has wreaked havoc in almost all parts of the country, killing hundreds of people and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has revealed.

According to official statistics issued by the NDMA, between 14 June and 25 July, 312 people all over the country lost their lives in different rain-related incidents, of which 136 were males, 56 females, and 121 children.

Moreover, 298 people also got injured, of which 160 were males, 78 were females, and 60 were children.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the deaths and injuries during the said period:

Region Deaths Injured
Males Females Children Total Males Females Children Total
AJK 4 1 4 160 78 68 298
Balochistan 39 30 33 102 42 4 11 57
GB 1 4 3 8 3 3
Islamabad 1 1
KP 16 15 32 63 17 22 20 59
Punjab 47 3 18 68 90 55 26 171
Sindh 30 4 37 71 22 7 8 37
Total 136 56 121 312 160 78 60 298
Furthermore, 1,736 cattle were killed, 615.5 km of road infrastructure got damaged, 5 shops were razed to the ground, and 49 bridges collapsed in the country. 5,131 houses were partially damaged and 3,248 houses were completely damaged.

Here is a region-wise breakdown of the infrastructural damage and cattle deaths during the said period:

Region Roads (km) Bridges Shops Hotels Houses Livestock
Partially Damaged Fully Damaged
AJK 5 4 54 741
Balochistan 580 11 1,417 2,536 712
GB 2 34 215
Islamabad
KP 6.5 4 2,010 446 222
Punjab 55 1 12
Sindh 27 1 1,430 211 49
Total 615.5 49 5 5,131 3,248 1,736

