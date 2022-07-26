Punjab to Start Third Shift in Public Colleges

Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has decided to start a third shift in government colleges all over the province. The new shift will reportedly be held after 4 PM.

According to details, HED Punjab has taken this decision in order to accommodate the rapidly increasing number of students taking admissions in public sector colleges.

Speaking in this regard, the Director of Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) Colleges Punjab, Dr. Ashiq Hussain, said that the sole purpose behind increasing the number of shifts is to provide more academic facilities to students.

The third shift will enable HED Punjab to increase the enrollment in colleges in the province to 1.5 million. During the ongoing academic year, 1.1 million students have taken admissions to government colleges in the province.

In a separate development, the Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) is considering announcing the result of the matric exams next month.

As per reports, PBCC is mulling over announcing the matric result on 31 August. However, the final decision will be officially taken after consulting the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

It must be noted here that the final exams of class 9th for all secondary education boards in Punjab started on 26 May and ended on 10 June while class 10th exams started on 10 May and ended on 25 May.

More than 270,000 students appeared in matric exams this year. The students will not be given positions this year and they will receive grades instead of marks.

Via: 24 News