Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Increases Monthly Honorarium for Top Performers

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced a monthly honorarium for top domestic and international performers over the past year. The selected players will receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months effective immediately.

A total of seventeen players have been divided into three categories for the honorarium. Category A players will be awarded an honorarium of Rs. 20,000 per month, Category B will earn Rs. 17,000, and Category C will earn Rs. 15,000 per month.

PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs. 2,500 each in all categories.

Here are the selected 17 players: