Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Increases Monthly Honorarium for Top Performers

By Sports Desk | Published Jul 25, 2022 | 3:43 pm

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced a monthly honorarium for top domestic and international performers over the past year. The selected players will receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months effective immediately.

A total of seventeen players have been divided into three categories for the honorarium. Category A players will be awarded an honorarium of Rs. 20,000 per month, Category B will earn Rs. 17,000, and Category C will earn Rs. 15,000 per month.

PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs. 2,500 each in all categories.

Here are the selected 17 players:

Player Category Amount per month
Badar Munir A Rs. 20,000
Nisar Ali A Rs. 20,000
Muhammad Rashid B Rs. 17,000
Faisal Mehmood B Rs. 17,000
Riasat Khan B Rs. 17,000
Mati Ullah B Rs. 17,000
Anees Javed C Rs. 15,000
Moeen Aslam C Rs. 15,000
Muhammad Safdar C Rs. 15,000
Shahzb Haider C Rs. 15,000
Mohsin Khan C Rs. 15,000
Zafar Iqbal C Rs. 15,000
Muhammad Salman C Rs. 15,000
Haroon Khan C Rs. 15,000
Kamran Akhter C Rs. 15,000
Muhammad Shahzeb C Rs. 15,000
Sana Ullah Khan C Rs. 15,000

 

