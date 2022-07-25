Pakistan Blind Cricket Council Increases Monthly Honorarium for Top Performers

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced a monthly honorarium for top domestic and international performers over the past year. The selected players will receive a monthly Honorarium for the term of the next six months effective immediately.
A total of seventeen players have been divided into three categories for the honorarium. Category A players will be awarded an honorarium of Rs. 20,000 per month, Category B will earn Rs. 17,000, and Category C will earn Rs. 15,000 per month.
PBCC has increased the honorarium amount by Rs. 2,500 each in all categories.
Here are the selected 17 players:
|Player
|Category
|Amount per month
|Badar Munir
|A
|Rs. 20,000
|Nisar Ali
|A
|Rs. 20,000
|Muhammad Rashid
|B
|Rs. 17,000
|Faisal Mehmood
|B
|Rs. 17,000
|Riasat Khan
|B
|Rs. 17,000
|Mati Ullah
|B
|Rs. 17,000
|Anees Javed
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Moeen Aslam
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Muhammad Safdar
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Shahzb Haider
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Mohsin Khan
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Zafar Iqbal
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Muhammad Salman
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Haroon Khan
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Kamran Akhter
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Muhammad Shahzeb
|C
|Rs. 15,000
|Sana Ullah Khan
|C
|Rs. 15,000