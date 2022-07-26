US Keen to Invest in Pakistan’s Energy Sector

United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has said that the US has a keen interest in investing and cooperating in the energy, digital services, and agriculture sector.

The ambassador called on Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday. The minister welcomed the Ambassador and said the appointment of the US Ambassador is a step in the right direction for Pak-US relations.

The minister invited US companies to take part in the solar energy plans of the government. He mentioned that the solar policy will be launched next month in line with the government’s commitment to reducing reliance on imported fuels.

The US envoy expressed high hopes for the future of Pak-US relations and affirmed to strengthen the relations on broader terms. He said the private sector in Pakistan has enormous potential.

The envoy lauded Pakistan’s ambitious renewable energy plan and commended the prime minister and the government for handling the tough economic situation.