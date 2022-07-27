Public Transporters Call Nationwide Strike

Public transporters across Pakistan have announced a nationwide strike from August 2 against toll tax and fuel price hikes.

Pakistan Public Transport Election Committee (PPTEC) made this announcement during a press conference in Quetta. Their representative Haji Saeed Jan told the government to fulfill the committee’s demands before August 2.

He denounced the unjust increase of income tax and token tax on vehicles, calling the hike illegal. He also demanded that the government reduce diesel prices and abolish ‘illegal’ additional toll plazas, requesting the reinstatement of original rates.

Action Against Public Transport

Recently, authorities launched an operation against overcharging passengers around holidays. Punjab Police placed special teams on bus terminals to access the situation, while National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) remained active in their jurisdiction.

Authorities took action against thousands of public transport vehicles whose unsuspecting passengers were overcharged. The departments are continuing the operation beyond the holidays to ensure that the customers are safeguarded.