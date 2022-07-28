Omar Khalid Becomes First Pakistani Golfer to Make the Cut at Any USGA Championship

Pakistan’s renowned golfer, Omar Khalid Hussain, earned big praise by becoming the first Pakistani player to make the cut at the 74th US Junior Amateur Golf Championship at Bandon Dunes in Oregon, United States.

After shooting 73 on Tuesday at the Bandon Trails course, the 18-year-old made seven birdies in the final round of stroke play to card a two-under-par 70 and make the cut with a two-day total of 143.

On the other hand, Omar’s fellow countryman, Yashal Shah, who shot a 75 on the first day of play, shot a 77 in the second round at Bandon Dunes and dropped out of contention to advance to the match play stage.

It is worth noting that Omer, who needed to finish in the top 64 out of 264 top-ranked juniors to advance to match play, finished in 48th place after shooting an even-par 36-hole total while the cut for match play was made at 1-over-par 144.

During his round, Omar made seven birdies to three bogies and a double bogey. Birdies were made on holes 3, 7, 8, 10, 13, 16, and 18, and he will now face Caden Pinches of the United States in the round of 64.

After making history by qualifying for the round of 64, the United States Golf Association (USGA) on its official website said that Omar has become the first Pakistani to make a cut in any USGA championship.

It is worth noting that this year, Omar, an A-levels student, competed in the British Amateur, finishing with an even-par total of 143, while two years ago, he became the youngest winner of the Pakistan Amateur at the age of 16.