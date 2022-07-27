Employees Suspended Over Delays in Peshawar Zalmi’s Home Ground Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan, has suspended two employees due to delays in the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium project. The chief minister has also ordered an inquiry against the employees and has sought details regarding the slow development work.

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Links Himself to Ahmed Shehzad’s Downfall

According to details, the suspended officials are the executive engineer and sub-divisional engineer of the project. Mahmood Khan has also directed to take serious action against the contractor and has hinted at stern action against the relevant officials of the sports department according to the monitoring and evaluation report.

The stadium renovation has been in progress over the past few years and the deadline for the renovation was July 2022. The new deadline for the completion of the stadium has not yet been revealed.

It was expected that Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, will play their home matches in the stadium in next year’s PSL but that idea has already been scrapped by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) due to the slow progress of the stadium’s development work.

Furthermore, Mahmood Khan also expressed displeasure on the slow pace of work on numerous other projects such as the Peshawar Safe City project, Dir Motorway project, and Patrak-Thall-Kumrat Road Project.

ALSO READ KP to Develop More Ski Resorts and Hill Stations

Chief Minister directed the relevant officials to visit the project sites personally and submit the progress reports while he further directed them to complete the projects within the given deadlines.