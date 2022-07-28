Pakistan Boycotts Chess Olympiad 2022 After India Politicizes Event

The Chess Federation of Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad, which is set to take place from July 28 to August 10 in Chennai in protest of India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21.

India staged the first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, or 75 years of India’s independence, which covered over 75 major cities in India, including the Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Asim Iftikhar, a spokesperson for Pakistan’s foreign office, told the media that although Pakistan had been invited to compete in the competition, the neighboring country had politicized the esteemed international event.