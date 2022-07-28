Pakistan’s Hopes of WTC Final Hanging by a Thread After Crushing Loss to Sri Lanka

Pakistan have moved down to the fifth spot in the latest World Test Championship points table after suffering a defeat in the second Test match against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have moved up from the sixth spot to the third spot after their series leveling win over the Men in Green. South Africa remain at the first spot while Australia sit comfortably at the coveted second spot in the table.

Pakistan failed to replicate their heroics from the first Test as they capitulated in the second innings while chasing a record target of 508. The Men in Green were dismissed for 231 in their first innings as they handed a 147-run lead to Sri Lanka ahead of the second innings.

Sri Lanka took full advantage of their lead as they pummeled the Pakistani bowling attack all over the park in the second innings. Dhananjaya de Silva scored a scintillating century as they posted a target of 508 for Pakistan in the final innings.

Pakistani batters despite getting off to a solid start lost their way midway through their innings. Captain Babar Azam scored yet another half-century before a mini-collapse halted Pakistan to secure a draw. Sri Lanka dismantled the batting unit as they won the match by 246 runs.

Here is the updated World Test Championship points table: