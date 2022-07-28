ICC Finally Announces New Venue for 2022 Asia Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the venue of the 2022 Asia Cup has been shifted from Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the ongoing political turmoil in Sri Lanka.

ICC revealed that Sri Lanka will still have the hosting rights for the tournament but owing to the economic crisis, it is not feasible to hold the tournament in the country.

The 2022 Asia Cup will be played between 27 August to 11 September with six teams taking part in the main round of the tournament. UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuwait will take part in the qualifying round with the winner of the round joining Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the main round.

The previous edition of the tournament was played in 2018 with India emerging victorious as they defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the final.

The upcoming competition will be the 15th edition of the tournament and it will be played in the T20 format. This will provide the perfect opportunity for the teams to prepare for the upcoming 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in October and November in Australia.