Customs Recover Rs. 11.9 Million Sales Tax Revenue in June

The Post Clearance Audit (PCA) of Customs, under the directives of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), has further recovered Rs. 11.9 million of less paid sales tax during the month of June 2022.

It was brought to the notice of the FTO that certain goods were made chargeable to sales tax on the basis of the retail price at the time of import by virtue of amendments made in Section 3(2) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 vide Finance Act, 2019-20.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in order to give effect to the budgetary changes, issued a Customs General Order, whereby the Directorate General of Reforms and Automation (Customs) was required to make necessary changes in the WeBOC clearance system of Customs for charging sales tax on retail price.

The FTO observed that the department had not only failed to develop a functional and practical solution to the problem at hand.

The FTO called for a report from the Directorate General of Post Clearance Audit regarding detections made by them in this regard. The data revealed that the three committees constituted by the FBR failed to perform and complete the assigned task with sincerity of purpose despite a lapse of about three years.

In view of the above, the Tax Ombudsman directed FBR to ensure that the Directorate General PCA should constitute a dedicated team under the supervision of an Additional Director at each regional Directorate for an in-depth audit of this sector and submit a monthly progress report of detections made and tax collected till the final deployment of the WEBOC module.

As a result, the said teams have been constituted in all the three Regional Directorates of PCA. The audit was successfully conducted by all the directorates and recovered Rs. 11.9 million during the month of June 2022. This amount is in addition to the already recovered amount of Rs. 286.6 million by PCA.