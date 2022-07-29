PCRET, KOICA to Establish Solar Panel Testing Laboratory in Islamabad

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Pak-Korea Testing Laboratory for PV-Modules and Allied Equipment being established by the Pakistan Council of Renewable Energy Technologies (PCRET) and Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) was held in Islamabad on Friday.

Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Ghulam Muhammad Memon was the chief guest on the occasion. Ambassador of Republic of Korea Sangpyo Suh and Director-General PCRET Dr. Syed Atta ur Rehman also attended the event.

ALSO READ Water Quality Testing Labs to be Established in Islamabad, Punjab and KP

The solar panel testing laboratory is being established under a grant-aid project from KOICA worth $9.5 million and the local Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) share of Rs. 71.7 million.

The testing laboratory is planned to achieve the status of Certification Body Testing Laboratory (CBTL) in collaboration with the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA). The testing laboratory after its completion will be the first testing laboratory in the country having the CBTL status.

The KOICA will construct the testing laboratory and provide, install and commission all the required equipment for the solar panel testing. It will also provide one-year-long training to PCRET employees for the smooth operation of the project during and after its completion. Obtaining International certifications including IEC-61215 and IEC-61730 along with ISO-17025 will also be sponsored and facilitated by the Korean side.

PCRET will provide all the local support required for the execution of the project along with land for the project. It will also ensure the involvement of its employees to seek training during the project and ensure its execution and operation after its completion.

ALSO READ Pakistan and Korea Reiterate Hopes of Improving Bilateral Trade Relations

The PSQCA has already initiated the process of adding solar panels to the list of its declared mandatory items. Therefore the PSQCA will ensure partial testing of a sample from each import consignment of solar panels through the newly established CBTL. The CBTL will also offer its services to the national and international private sector.

The project is expected to be completed by December 2024.