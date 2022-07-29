PIA Plans to Overhaul Aircraft Fleet

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be overhauling a selected fleet of aircraft aimed at providing a comfortable traveling experience to its customers.

As per media reports, the management has issued instructions to complete the process on a priority basis within four months.

The national flag carrier also decided to replace the seats of its special Boeing 777 long-range aircraft operating in Canada, and the management also has decided to install spacious and comfortable seats in five Airbus 320 aircraft.

It has also granted in-principal approval for the functionality and improvement of the in-flight entertainment system in these aircraft.

Furthermore, PIA has issued instructions to initiate work on the plan to provide an in-flight local internet connection to the fleet. The required funds have also been arranged for seats and entertainment, while the project will be completed on a fast-track basis in this regard.

In related news, four Airbus 320 aircraft were to be added to the national flag carrier’s fleet this year. Two of these have already been added, and the remaining will be added in August.