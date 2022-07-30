MG Displays Marvel R, GT, and More at Pakistan Auto Show 2022

Pakistan Auto Show (PAS) 2022 saw the arrival of several interesting prospects. However, the company that was the center of attention was MG. It has been in the limelight for teasing new vehicles and for a few ‘test units’ spotted by car enthusiasts and the general public.

As predicted, MG showcased the following cars at PAS 2022:

MG GT

The news of MG 5’s impending arrival has been welcomed by the Pakistani public. Hence the striking new yellow sedan left the crowd spellbound once again at PAS 2022. MG GT is a C-segment sedan that rivals Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Hyundai Elantra.

It will likely have two engine options: a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 119 horsepower and 135 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 173 hp and 230 Nm of torque, which it sends to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

The vehicle has impressive features such as six airbags, an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Traction Control, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and the MG Pilot package that includes several driver-assist features such as autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and front and rear collision warning.

As per reports, the MG GT will debut in Pakistan soon, but its exact price and launch date are unknown.

MG Marvel R

The car that arguably caught the most attention was MG Marvel R. With its sleek front end and sharp overall body style, Marvel R stood out from the rest of the lineup. It is an all-electric compact crossover SUV that competes directly with Tesla Model Y.

The SUV has three electric motors (two in the front, and one in the back) that collectively make 288 hp and 665 Nm of torque, which goes to all four wheels. It has a 70 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The rear-wheel-drive variant gets 402 km of range, and the all-wheel-drive variant gets 370 km of range due to its increased weight and power consumption.

As a high-end electric vehicle (EV), the Marvel R has several modern features including a 19.1-inch infotainment unit, various driver-assist features, a leather-trimmed interior, and a long list of comfort features for the driver and passengers.

In the international market, Marvel R starts at over Rs. 11 million which is an incredibly high amount. Interestingly, though, it still garnered interest from the people.

Other Cars

Other display cars included MG ZS, and MG HS PHEV, which the public is already quite familiar with.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Unveils Hybrid Wagon R at Pakistan Auto Show [Pictures]

Overall, MG’s display — along with another automaker — caught the most attention at the event due to their enticing lineup of sample cars. Here’s hoping that, despite the ongoing economic challenges, car companies can offer more variety to the public in the future.