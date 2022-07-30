Honda Civic Now Costs Rs. 8.1 Million

Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) has joined the price hike movement by revising the prices of its cars for the fourth time in 2022. Like its competitors, HACL has cited rising raw material costs and depreciating local currency as causes of the hike.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Models Current Prices (Rs.) Revised Prices (Rs.) Price Increase (Rs.) City 1.2L MT 3,264,000 4,049,000 785,000 City 1.2L CVT 3,389,000 4,199,000 810,000 City 1.5L CVT 3,589,000 4,439,000 850,000 1.5 L Aspire MT 3,729,000 4,609,000 880,000 1.5 L Aspire CVT 3,899,000 4,799,000 900,000 Civic 1.5T M-CVT 5,549,000 6,799,000 1,250,000 Civic Oriel 1.5T M-CVT 5,799,000 7,099,000 1,300,000 Civic 1.5T RS LL-CVT 6,649,000 8,099,000 1,450,000 BR-V 1.5 iVTEC S 4,249,000 5,299,000 1,050,000

This is, by far, HACL’s largest price hike of all time, following which, its flagship car — Honda Civic — now costs up to Rs. 8.1 million. Moreover, HACL’s cheapest car now starts at over Rs. 4 million, which is terrible news for the public.

Experts reckon that the dollar value will likely plummet further, which implies that Honda Civic’s price may rise close to Rs. 1 crore.