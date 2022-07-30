Punjab Announces Thousands of Scholarships for Non-Muslim Students

The Punjab government has announced a scholarship program for thousands of non-Muslim students across the province, aiming to financially assist students belonging to the minority community.

According to the details, students enrolled in Ph.D. and M.Phil. programs will receive a stipend of Rs. 50,000 while those enrolled in MS and MSc programs will receive a grant of Rs. 35,000 under this program.

The details further show that students currently enrolled in BS and BSc will receive Rs. 30,000 in stipend while those doing intermediate and matriculation will receive Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 15,000 respectively.

It is important to note that non-Muslim students who passed their final examination with a score of fifty percent or more are eligible for stipends. However, their family’s combined income must be less than Rs. 35,000.

The non-Muslim students across Punjab may submit their applications to the Department of Human and Minorities Affairs before or on 29 September 2022. No application will be entertained after the due date.

It is worth noting that the Sindh provincial government recently distributed Rs. 28.125 million in scholarships to 2,875 minority students across the province and proposed doubling the amount allocated for scholarships.