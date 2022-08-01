Abdul Razzaq Reveals Reason Behind Picking His Own Son for Mirpur Royals

Former all-rounder and Mirpur Royals’ current head coach, Abdul Razzaq, expressed excitement upon picking up his son, Ali Razzaq, for KPL 2. Ali Razzaq will be featuring in Kashmir Premier League as an emerging player for Mirpur Royals.

Revealing the motive behind his son’s inclusion in his KPL side, Abdul Razzaq told that Ali Razzaq has not been picked as a main player but only to boost his confidence. Former all-rounder added that the young player might only play in a dead rubber while the main goal is to help him benefit from the experience of star players.

Praising his son, Abdul Razzaq told that Ali Razzaq has been performing well at the U-19 level. He has the potential to become a great cricketer and will hopefully utilize the confidence from this KPL season to dominate in the next one.

Former all-rounder also expressed high hopes for the success of Kashmir Premier League’s season 2. Talking about the national side, Razzaq claimed that Pakistan will bring home all the major ICC trophies in the upcoming years.